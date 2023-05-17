People are also reading…
“Russia confirmed that they have agreed to another 60 day extension of the Black Sea export deal, which was set to expire tomorrow,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Crude Oil prices fell when the weekly EIA report showed a large 5.04 mln barrel build in inventories, but quickly resumed its positive trend for the day.”
Traders continue to watch the Kansas wheat tour results. “Tour participants cite drought and freeze damage as negatively impacting yields and triggering high levels of abandonment,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “They will issue a production forecast at the conclusion of their tour on Thursday.”