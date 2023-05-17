Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

“It was an interesting market reaction to not only the U.S. numbers, but also that Brazil’s corn crop grew 5 MMT to 130 and the USDA kept Arge…

Soybeans

NASS reported soy planting progress advanced 14% points to 49% complete as of 5/14. That remains 13% points ahead of average. Illinois was 32p…

River transports picking back up

Analysts are watching the Mississippi River shipping situation. “The Mississippi River lock and dam system is back in operation after being cl…

Soybeans

“Soybeans futures closed lower across the board again, as did soybean oil,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “There remains little fresh n…