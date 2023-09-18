People are also reading…
Dry and hot weather is expected to stress up to 30% of the corn and soybean areas in parts of the Midwest. Rains this week are focused on the northern and southern plains while the eastern Corn Belt looks like it will have an open week.
Soybean and wheat futures are lower and corn futures remain near key support, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Bears feel US bean harvest and prospects for record 2024 South America crop will limit the upside. Rumors that China bought Ukraine corn appears false and it appears Russia will continue to average record monthly wheat harvests.