“Moisture shortages for mid-June are worse than the last major U.S. drought in 2012,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The need for moisture has become immediate, particularly for corn. Weather forecasts suggest limited prospects for rain across several key growing regions in the central Midwest.”
“Off to the races in the Ag space on dry weather, US dollar weakness and bouts of short covering,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support form spillover strength in the stocks and energy markets. US stock market traded higher on weakness in Treasury yields. US retail sales were better than expected for the month of May.”