Soybeans and wheat plunged to start the week, as demand is weak and world supplies are growing. Corn fared better, but still settled 9-10 cents lower, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this afternoon.
Current dryness didn’t help soybean prices prospects today. “Traders see very little impact on the crop yield eventually if there is normal rainfall for the second half of June,” The Hightower Report said today.
There are also concerns about export demand. “Clearly the size of Brazil’s second crop (of corn) will cut into US global market share well into the new crop,” he said of the international scene,” Mark Soderberg of ADM Investor Services said today.