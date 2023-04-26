People are also reading…
The forecast is for below-normal precipitation for most of the Corn Belt, which should help planting advance despite mostly cooler-than-normal temperatures, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said this morning.
July soybean futures have dropped from $15.01 on April 18 to yesterday’s low near $14.11. Most of the drop was due to long liquidation with record Brazil soybean crop being sold into the market, which dropped Brazil soybean export prices well below U.S. prices, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.