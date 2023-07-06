People are also reading…
“U.S. soybean area in drought did drop 3% to 60%, I’d expect additional declines next week,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Brazil is expected to export 9.44 mmt of soybeans in July, vs. 7.0 mmt in July-22. With longer range forecast non-threatening and demand weak the (soybean) market is extracting some recently added weather premium.”
“The Commitment of Traders report will be released at its regular time tomorrow, but will use Monday’s data, not the normal Tuesday numbers, due to the July Fourth holiday,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The Weekly Export Sales report will be delayed until tomorrow due to the July Fourth holiday.”