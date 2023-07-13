People are also reading…
“Strength in the grains and energy sectors today,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “Grains will continue to focus on the weather market for the time being. Livestock saw strong gains in the hogs and weakness in the cattle. Crude oil was at 77.07 and the US dollar was down again today at 99.81.”
“Buyers returned to the corn market on Thursday, as prices finished with strong double-digit gains,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Spillover support from the soybean market, and a short squeeze in the July futures, with expiration on Friday, helped triggered the buying support. Weekly exports sales reported this morning for corn were slightly above market expectations.”