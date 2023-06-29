Related to this story

Most Popular

Pressure continues on crop market

Crop markets continued to fall on Wednesday “on forecasts for a wetter pattern developing for the next 5-7 days,” CHS Hedging said. “Month end…

Corn

Corn markets were weighed on by the wet forecasts, as well as “additional pressure from lack of decent export demand and position evening ahea…

Corn

Ahead of the Quarterly Grain Stocks report on Friday, analysts on average expect 4.250 bbu for June 1 corn stocks. The full range of public es…