Corn

Wheat prices struggled and broke technical support yesterday, putting spillover pressure into the corn market, Total Farm Marketing said. “The…

Corn futures 'adding premium'

“Corn futures saw additional corrective action on Thursday and December futures gained 4 ¼ cents,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Prices are like…

Weather expected to turn on crops

After some weeks of good weather, crops may be facing tougher conditions ahead. “While the past few weeks have provided good and necessary rai…

Corn

Corn gapped lower from Monday’s close on improving crop conditions. December corn traded a narrow 3 ¾ cent range (as of 7:30 am) with the high…

Extreme heat hitting Midwest

A heat dome is moving into the Midwest this week which sent soybean prices soaring and dragging corn with it. Wheat was lower as spring wheat …