“Heat indexes today across the heart of the Corn Belt today are 100 degrees plus!” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Strong closes today across the board this afternoon. Country movement is virtually non-existent… Latest weather: The 1-5 day is slightly wetter for central and southern Midwest/northern Delta/Southeast.”
“Renewed Russian attacks overnight on Odesa and Danube River area grain facilities did not have much of an initial impact on the markets this morning,” Total Farm Marketing said. “However, the fact that wheat finished higher in all three futures classes may indicate that some more war premium was factored in by the end of the session.”