Ag markets are “on the defensive,” Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. Markets are “hoping for support” ahead of the Memorial Day holiday due to dry conditions persisting throughout the Midwest. “Tuesday could be a very important day if the forecast is still dry.”
“Yesterday, (wheat) markets got a boost from the report that Russia was not allowing Ukraine’s largest port to receive vessels, and Russia is reportedly slowing down other ship traffic as well,” Total Farm Marketing said.