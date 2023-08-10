Related to this story

Corn

“Corn futures traded lower for the eighth consecutive session, as prices closed below the key $5.00 psychological level as the market is prici…

Wheat

NASS reported the winter wheat harvest was 87% complete as of Aug. 6. That is up 7% for the week, and trails the 5-year average pace by just o…

Tensions escalating in Ukraine

Russian Security Council chairman Medvedev said if Ukraine’s counter-offensive is successful, then Russia would “be forced to use a nuclear we…

Soybeans

Overnight soy futures trading has prices with 0.5% to 2.2% weaker so far. Beans are down the most with 24 1/4 to 33 cents lower. Soybean Oil f…