Gains in the grain complex came overnight ahead of tomorrow’s USDA report, CHS Hedging said. “On the flip side, the energy markets are losing some strength again.”
Rains continue to pound China’s farmland with flooding, ADM Investor Services said. “Although the full picture of the damage sustained so far isn’t clear, recent flooding has inundated corn and rice crops, as well as wrecking greenhouses and livestock pens, according to a slew of notices released by local agriculture bureaus this week.”