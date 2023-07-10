People are also reading…
Soybeans showed the most strength to begin the trading week. “Quiet mixed day across the board,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybeans showed the most strength on the day reversing some of its losses from last week. Market looks to the report on Thursday for more indicators. Crude was at $73.02, and the dollar index at 101.99.”
Traders are looking ahead to the Thursday USDA report. “If the USDA holds their (soybean) yield forecast unchanged at 52 bpa, production would fall nearly 200 mln bu. due to the lower acreage forecast,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Stocks would drop to only 150 mil. bu. with usage left unchanged.”