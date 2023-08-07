People are also reading…
“Row crops were on the defensive from improved weather conditions over the weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Wheat rallied on concerns of disruptions to grain flows of wheat as the battle between Russia and Ukraine continue. US stocks were firmer as investors await US inflation report that is due out on Thursday this week.”
“Corn didn’t decline by as much as soybeans percentage-wise as soybeans are not as sensitive to the escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the rains received so far this month, along with those forecasts to come, are far more likely to help with soybean yields rather than the corn crop, which has already taken damage from the heat and drought,” Total Farm Marketing said.