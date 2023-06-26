People are also reading…
“Mixed across the board today,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Grains started off the day on a good foot only to get weaker throughout the day, except for soybeans and KC wheat… Rainfall is expected to continue its sporadic pattern throughout this week. The northern plains should see more rain while the southern plains should expect more heat.”
“Weather models in the longer term are trying to build a wetter forecast, which could limit market gains if realized,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The key to all forecasts will be the coverage and location of rainfall. The market may likely remain choppy as traders look to this Friday’s USDA Planted Acreage and Grain Stocks report.”