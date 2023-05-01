People are also reading…
“The July contracts of all three U.S. wheats posted double-digit losses today, starting a new month with the same bearish influences,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “New crop soybeans were double-digit higher, and corn was slightly lower on better prospects for planting with this week’s warmer temperatures.”
Even as early planting data for the U.S. begins to come in, analysts continue to watch the impact Brazil will have for soybean markets. “I suspect soybean prices will likely be driven by Brazilian basis over the next few weeks until we get a little deeper into the US planting and growing season,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said.