Crop markets were quiet, but still moving at high levels, CHS Hedging said. “Grain markets were mixed,” they said.
Thursday will likely see crop markets square up for Friday’s WASDE report. “The June WASDE is expected to show a weaker demand tone and overall increasing corn supplies,” Total Farm Marketing said. “(It) will likely show a revision to Argentinian (soybean) production to be lower as the USDA has lagged behind other analysts to reflect the damage the drought has done to the soy crop.”