Corn markets are trading lower today after a better than expected crop progress report. Corn and soybean conditions were not as impacted by the extreme heat that came through the Midwest last week, but another round next week looms.
The big international news is Argentina doing a preferential exchange rate for soy exports to help encourage sales during their period of soaring inflation, Total Farm Marketing said.
Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall early Wednesday which may affect movement in the U.S.