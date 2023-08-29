People are also reading…
Corn and soybean ratings dropped but not as much as some expected due to the recent heat in parts of the U.S. Yesterday afternoon 6-10 and 8-14 day forecasts show average temperatures and below average precipitation from some of the major growing areas in the US, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
It’s almost daily we hear something from China about attempts to turn its economy around, but nothing has really taken, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. As the world’s number one buyer of commodities, China’s economy bears watching, he said.