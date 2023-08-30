People are also reading…
“USDA announced the sale of 9.77 mln bushels of new crop soybeans to unknown,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The entire soy complex fell today on profit-taking as the bean sale was largely ignored. How much has the soybean yield been hurt by the hot, dry conditions?”
Today’s export sale was part of a trend of improving export sales. “This morning, the USDA reported a sale of 10.0 mb of new crop soybeans to unknown destinations which comes after a string of recent export sales,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The US has become more competitive with Brazilian soybean offers for new crop which has resulted in improved sales.”