Corn held a quiet strength today due to continued concerns over the high temps during pollination, says Jessica Friel of CHS Hedging. Also, Dr. Cordonnier left his estimate for the US corn yield unchanged at 175 bu./acre and left his estimate for the Brazilian corn crop unchanged at 132.0 MMT, she said.
The corn market basically remained within the previous five days sideways consolidation range as a portion of the trade is conflicted in the face of a surprise improvement in US corn crop conditions while other traders were not surprised given the shift in weather to wetter and normal temperatures two weeks ago, The Hightower Report said today.