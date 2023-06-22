People are also reading…
The EPA finalized the RFS mandated volumes for 2023-25. Corn-based ethanol was held at 15.25 bln gallons for 2023, but was reduced to 15 bln gallons for ’24 and ’25. In addition, the EPA concluded that 250 of the 500 mln gallons from 2016 were illegally waived in 2022, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Corn traded lower this morning after a mostly lower overnight session and a small gap lower in the open last night, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. Recent rallies have pushed prices to multi-month highs, but in rallying markets, it isn’t out of the ordinary to see days of profit taking/sell-offs.