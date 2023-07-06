People are also reading…
“Corn prices steadily climbed throughout the whole session,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “There was not a lot of news today, but there are debates about if the USDA would lower the yield in next week’s July Crop Production report, and if so, how much?”
“As expected the US drought monitor did show some easing of drought conditions across the central and eastern corn belt, while drought conditions deepened across the NC Midwest,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “24 hour rainfall totals showed good rains, however spotty, across central IL, SE WI into MI.”