People are also reading…
June is usually a transition month from demand to supply. The key is weather after the 7 day. N EU, Russia. Ukraine are dry. Canada is hot.. USDA could increase US 2022/23 corn carryout 50 mil bu to 1,467 and 2023/24 50 mil bu to 2,272. They could raise Brazil crop and keep Argentina unchanged. Brazil corn is cheaper than US to most buyers, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Corn is trading a few cents higher this morning after a fairly quiet night session. July continues an upward pattern after hitting lows in mid-May when a low of 547’0 was hit. December is holding just above its 50-day average, according Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging