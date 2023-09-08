People are also reading…
December corn traded a very tight 3 ¾ cent, 2-sided range overnight as it continues to consolidate after Tuesday’s rally. Without something fresh, CZ is likely to maintain its recent 474-500 trading range until we see the WASDE numbers, according to Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging.
Analysts are looking for corn ending stocks to be 60.2 mbu tighter for new crop, but 2.6 mbu looser for old crop at 1.83 bbu and 1.347 bbu respectively. The survey respondents estimate USDA will publish a 173.5 bpa national average corn yield on Tuesday. That’d be a 1.6 bpa loss. The full range of estimates are from +0.2 to -4.1 bpa, according to Total Farm Marketing.