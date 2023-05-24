People are also reading…
“The corn market fought the trend in other grains and finished the day with moderate gains, led by the July contract,” Total Farm Marketing said. “July futures were pushed higher by short covering and buying into the bull spreads, with the market watching the weather forecast for the Midwest over the next couple weeks.”
“Agroconsult, a Brazilian Ag group, has estimated the safrihna corn crop to be a record 102.4 MMT vs their last estimate of 97.2 MMT,” Jessical Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “…They also currently estimate Brazilian exports to be 54.0 MMT just slightly above the USDA's estimate of 53.0 MMT. Agroconsult is set to begin their crop tour soon.”