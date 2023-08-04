People are also reading…
Sep corn down ½ to up 12 ¾ overnight. Dec corn traded back above $5 as conflict stirs up again in the Black Sea. Forecasts continue to look a little lighter on rain totals for IA and they have missed some rains the past couple weeks, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging
Noting the port of Novorossiysk in Russia stalled export traffic due to safety concerns following a (mostly thwarted) Ukrainian drone attack, the corn market is trading 5 to 8 1/4 cents higher here. Overnight action had the board up as much as 13 cents. Meanwhile, Dalian Corn Prices in China are trading at their highest marks since early July, according to Total Farm Marketing.