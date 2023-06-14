People are also reading…
“The corn market traded mixed with weakness stemming from lack of demand and bouts of profit taking,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Losses were limited from lack of moisture and warm/dry weather forecasts. There are chances for scattered showers across the US Midwest this weekend and possibly early next week.”
“Ethanol production slipped to 1.018 tbd last week, down from 1.036 tbd the previous week,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Production was well below expectations and the pace needed to reach the USDA corn usage forecast. With the lower than expected production, ethanol stocks slipped to 22.2 mln barrels.”