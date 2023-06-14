Related to this story

Corn

Corn finished higher as the prices got firmer as the session wore on, today. “The market firmed up after the mid-day weather models update sho…

Corn

There were “no surprises” in today’s WASDE report for corn, CHS Hedging said, as South American production was slightly higher than expected a…

Corn

Corn crops in the Midwest saw “spotty” rains this week and more spotty rains expected to come in the next couple of weeks, CHS Hedging said. “…

Corn

Yesterday marked the second day in a row the market tested and failed against the 100-day moving average, Oliver Sloup said. “Needless to say,…

Corn

Dr. Cordonnier cut his corn yield to 178 bu. per acre because of moisture stress across 45% of the U.S. corn acres. He projects 14.86 billion …