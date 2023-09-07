People are also reading…
“Next week’s USDA report will be looking at crop production and likely making demand adjustments,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Expectations are for yield to be lowered to 173.5 bushels/acre from 175.1 last month. The movement of demand may be the key to prices as reduced demand will likely keep the carryout projection for the marketing year relatively large.”
“Corn seesawed on both sides of unchanged throughout the day session feeling pressure from the soy complex, but it actually closed decently compared to the losses in the soy and wheat,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS Hedging, said.