Corn markets traded lower in the overnight session, “as the market continues to trade weather,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Recent dryness has been a bullish factor and caused crop conditions to decline, but as soon as the Corn Belt gets a good rain in the upcoming weeks, crops should perk back up.”
The WASDE report on Friday is expected to show an increase in carryout, which should directly carry into the 2023/24 figures. “It seems unlikely the USDA will adjust new crop yield.”