The USDA’s weekly ethanol report showed cash prices were quoted $2.30 to $2.50 regionally, which was mostly 10 to 20 cents per gallon stronger for the week. Cash DDGS prices were mostly higher, but varied regionally from +/- $15 of last week from $190 to $215/ton. The corn oil market was mostly 1 to 7 cents stronger from 59 to 67 cents/lb. regionally, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Wheat weakness is weighing on corn as is the slightly less threatening forecast, which may be giving traders that next week’s wheat is factored in and further weather threats will be needed Sunday night to extend the rally. Monday’s condition reports should show steady to lower ratings and could be catalyst for the bulls if prices move down into Monday’s session, according to the Hightower Report.