Corn

July’s contract “pulled back to its 20-day moving average overnight with pressure from renewed Ukraine exports,” CHS Hedging said. “China’s Ma…

Corn

Corn will remain under pressure as better weather will allow planting to get going in full force, except in the North where more snow fell thi…

Corn

“The corn market finished lower on the day as the wheat market was down hard pressuring corn with it,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, sai…

Corn

“Since China’s purchases of just over 700,000 tons of US corn last week, export news has been nonexistent,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor …

Corn

Small progress in corn planting is expected to be shown in Monday’s report. Last week the crop was 8% planted and the 5-year average for this …