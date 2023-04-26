People are also reading…
Corn markets moved lower as a “lack of fresh supportive news” continues and wheat markets show weakness, CHS Hedging said. “U.S. corn exports are at risk from other players in the world export market.”
A drier forecast is expected in the Midwest, which should allow planting to remain mostly on schedule, Total Farm Marketing said. “Though not an ideal end of April/early May for many, the fact is that based on a five-year average, planting this past week is ahead of schedule, especially in key corn producing states.”