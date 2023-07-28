People are also reading…
December continues to slide. Sean Lusk of Barchart said, “In my opinion some month end profit taking can’t be ruled out, but it’s the weather with cooler and wetter looming that drove the market lower to end the week in my opinion.”
December corn fell through its 50 and 100 day moving averages, with weather still the focus, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging. “Forecasts are a little light on precipitation, but temperatures haven’t been unbearable and we continue to see pop up showers,” he said.