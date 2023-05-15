People are also reading…
“The USDA weekly corn export inspections were improved over last week with 1.174 MMT (46.2 mb) being inspected for shipment last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Even with the lowered USDA projection, this total is still behind the recommended USDA pace and 33% behind last year. Demand remains a concern and limiting factor.”
“July corn was 12 ½ cents higher at one time this morning, which pushed the July/September spread to a new contract high of 82 ½ cents,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “December corn made a new low for the move before reversing to close higher on the day. The corn crop is 65% planted, up 16 pts from last week and above the average pace of 59%.”