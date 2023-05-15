Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

“It was an interesting market reaction to not only the U.S. numbers, but also that Brazil’s corn crop grew 5 MMT to 130 and the USDA kept Arge…

Corn

“Corn gapped lower overnight as planting is ahead of average pace overall and markets have a weak tone in general ahead of CPI tomorrow,” CHS …

Corn

“Futures didn’t move the needle much today with a mixed close and any gains were capped, other than July futures,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedgi…

Corn

“July futures have made a decent recovery this week, but the USDA report will determine the next move,” CHS Hedging said.

Corn

“Futures failed to find much upside today as news remains light and the market is focused on planting and weather,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS…