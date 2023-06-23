People are also reading…
The corn complex closed sharply lower with December corn posting a weekly reversal as the 6- to 14-day forecast looks more promising for rain chances across the Corn Belt, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said today. Meanwhile, exports also pushed corn lower, with net sales down 87% from last week, Uhrich said.
The U.S. corn crop remains in an extremely precarious position with next week perhaps the most important week of this crop year. In The Hightower Report’s opinion, “Next week might bring about an all or nothing situation where a slight improvement in crop conditions just ahead of U.S. pollination results in a reduction in trade predictions of lost production.”