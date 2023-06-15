Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Expect corn markets to “remain volatile” as weather continues to be the main focus, CHS Hedging said. Ethanol production was down last week, w…

Corn

“The corn market traded mixed with weakness stemming from lack of demand and bouts of profit taking,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Los…

Corn

Yesterday marked the second day in a row the market tested and failed against the 100-day moving average, Oliver Sloup said. “Needless to say,…

Corn

Corn finished higher as the prices got firmer as the session wore on, today. “The market firmed up after the mid-day weather models update sho…

Corn

There were “no surprises” in today’s WASDE report for corn, CHS Hedging said, as South American production was slightly higher than expected a…