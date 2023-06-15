People are also reading…
Corn markets took off on drought conditions and dry forecasts, as growers and analysts are starting to expect yield losses. “And the corn roared on forecasts for drought-like conditions for Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio from now through September,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Chatter about yield losses have begun.”
Analysts are expecting crop condition reports to show worsening crop conditions. “Look for conditions to continue to deteriorate in next Tues. crop condition report along with yield prospects,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “For reference the US corn yield in July-2012 was slashed 20 bpa to 146 bpa. The final yield came in at 123 bpa.”