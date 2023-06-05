People are also reading…
Corn conditions this afternoon saw a decline in good/excellent condition compared to last week. The USDA put the crop at 64% good-to-excellent, three points lower than expectations, CHS Hedging said. “Export inspections were strong on the corn at 1,181 tmt, in line with expectations.”
“Overall export inspections are running 32% behind last year versus a predicted drop in exports of 28% for the marketing year by the USDA,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Total inspections are still behind the pace needed to reach USDA targets.”