“Futures didn’t move the needle much today with a mixed close and any gains were capped, other than July futures,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Ethanol production today was down… The ethanol grind pace thus far could lead to cuts in the report on Friday. On top of that, the Chinse corn cancellations recently could also give reason for the USDA to cut exports.”
“The corn market saw good money flow into the front end of the market, erasing most of yesterday’s losses in the July contract,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This was triggered by a reflection of tight current corn supplies and rolling on long May positions with May expiration on Friday.”