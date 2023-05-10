Related to this story

“Futures failed to find much upside today as news remains light and the market is focused on planting and weather,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS…

Brazil's 2022/2023 total corn crop is seen as 131.59 MLN TNS vs. 131.34 MLN TNS in the previous forecast per STONEX, according to Patti Uhrich…

Futures closed lower through the curve today, down 10-13 cents. “The USDA announced cancellations of 227,000 MT of corn to China this morning,…

BAGE left their corn production estimate unchanged at 36 mmt but warned that poor early yields could lower that. The crop is 20% harvested, ac…

“Corn gapped lower overnight as planting is ahead of average pace overall and markets have a weak tone in general ahead of CPI tomorrow,” CHS …