Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

The Black Sea deal and cancellations by China coupled with good conditions in the US and Brazil have pressured the corn market this week, acco…

Corn

The Hightower Report is in repeat mode today. “At the risk of sounding like a broken record both supply and demand factors remain extremely ne…

Corn

The weather forecast looks favorable for planting progress and early crop development in much of the U.S., with above normal temperatures and …

Corn

“The combination of China’s cancellation, the Black Sea deal extension and favorable weather forecasts led to much weaker corn prices,” Jim Wa…

Corn

The corn market is lower “as it struggles to find much positive news to support it,” CHS Hedging said. “There isn’t much for positive news in …