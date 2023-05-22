People are also reading…
Corn is higher after a wild day on Friday. On Friday CN rallied from 5.51 to 5.71 on some talk of drier US summer weather but ended at 5.54 on talk of Brazil corn imports into the US. US ethanol margins are positive. New crop US farmer selling is near record low, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Demand factors remain bearish and the US crop is off to a good start. Given the extreme oversold condition basis the COT report, the market short-term selling may be close to being exhausted, according to the Hightower Report.