Corn markets took off on drought conditions and dry forecasts, as growers and analysts are starting to expect yield losses. “And the corn roar…

Expect corn markets to “remain volatile” as weather continues to be the main focus, CHS Hedging said. Ethanol production was down last week, w…

“The corn market traded mixed with weakness stemming from lack of demand and bouts of profit taking,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Los…

Corn crops in the Midwest saw “spotty” rains this week and more spotty rains expected to come in the next couple of weeks, CHS Hedging said. “…

Yesterday marked the second day in a row the market tested and failed against the 100-day moving average, Oliver Sloup said. “Needless to say,…