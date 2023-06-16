People are also reading…
Open interest was up 3,788 contracts confirming some net new buying yesterday. Corn is working another 7 to 12 cents higher so far this morning. On Thursday, corn closed at or near the highs for the day after printing double digit gains of as much as 4.6%, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Weekly US corn export sales and ethanol production were lower than expected. Some could see US 2022/23 corn demand down 200-300 mil bu but dry US Midwest forecast is supportive, according Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.