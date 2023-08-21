People are also reading…
December corn rallied to 506 ¼ in the first few minutes of trading last night and has been slipping ever since. Both September and December corn gapped higher to begin the session but have filled those gaps, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging
Corn settled 2 to 7 ¼ cents higher on Friday, with new crop December seeing the biggest bounce. With that Friday pop, December gained a net 5 ¼ cents per bushel for the week. Preliminary OI for Friday indicates modest short covering, dropping 839 contracts, according to Total Farm Marketing.