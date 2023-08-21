Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Wheat prices struggled and broke technical support yesterday, putting spillover pressure into the corn market, Total Farm Marketing said. “The…

Corn

Corn gapped lower from Monday’s close on improving crop conditions. December corn traded a narrow 3 ¾ cent range (as of 7:30 am) with the high…

Corn

Mostly higher trade in the corn overnight as it followed the soy complex and wheat to the upside, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging

Corn

Corn pushed higher today on the lowest volume this week, closing the week with a string of three higher closes, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedgin…

Corn

“Corn futures fought off session lows and selling pressure from the wheat market to finish slightly higher on the session,” Total Farm Marketi…