The corn market traded mostly higher on concerns of crop stress form the recent hot/dry weather conditions, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
Like the soybean market today, the corn market continues to raise the weather premium off expectations this week's weather will not "fix" the poor condition of the US corn crop, The Hightower Report said today.
Brazilian corn harvest is starting to pick up, and the push of cheaper, fresh corn supplies hitting the market may limit the front end of the corn market as U.S. prices are well above global competition for export demand, Stewart- Peterson Inc.’s Grain Market Insider said today.