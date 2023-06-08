People are also reading…
CHS Hedging said forecasts “will continue to weigh on markets,” but there will be some position squaring done ahead of tomorrow’s WASDE report. Export sales were within estimates for the 2022/23 marketing year, while cancellations from Mexico led to a net loss in export sales in 23/24.
Corn markets are trading lower “following another change in the forecast yesterday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The GFS model has been calling for more rain than the European but yesterday the European model started following the GFS more closely.”