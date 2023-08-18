People are also reading…
Corn pushed higher today on the lowest volume this week, closing the week with a string of three higher closes, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging today. “Corn harvest is beginning in Kansas where corn is falling down. Temps are forecast to reach over 105 degrees there this weekend,” Paumen said.
This morning’s export sales nearly 1 MMT coupled with a hotter, drier forecast through Labor Day have produced a second consecutive up day for corn, William Moore, a market analyst known as the AgMaster, said in his column today.