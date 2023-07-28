People are also reading…
Corn future are at or near their overnight lows with 8 to 9 cent losses to begin the day session. The corn market ended Thursday near the session lows on 4 3/4 to 7 cent losses. That left the Dec contract at only a 6c gain for the week, with one day remaining, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Prices will look for support around moving averages today after the rally from early in the week has disappeared, futures are looking at losses for the week as of this morning, according Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging