Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

The long holiday weekend is behind us and prices are holding steady, despite a rally in the US dollar and weaker energy prices this morning, a…

Corn

There’s been more talk about less kernel depth and what it could mean to yield, but there’s also chatter that an increase in acreage on the Se…

Corn

Corn futures were higher “on a technical bounce” overnight, CHS Hedging said, rebounding from yesterday’s selloff. Weather concerns are the bi…

Corn

September and December corn trade was choppy today closing slightly lower. “The lack of any significant rain in the forecast likely limited to…

Corn

Low water south of St. Louis continues to plague the barge market. However, there are no reports of stranded, overweight barges, Phyllis Nystr…