Corn markets were higher at the beginning of trade yesterday “on lower crop ratings,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The market has filled the gap, but continues to trade higher this morning.”
“December corn futures are attempting to carve out a low, positing two consecutive days of gains and currently working on their third,” Blue Line Futures said. “We continue to believe that this is an environment that provides short term opportunities for traders on both sides of the market.”