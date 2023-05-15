Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

“It was an interesting market reaction to not only the U.S. numbers, but also that Brazil’s corn crop grew 5 MMT to 130 and the USDA kept Arge…

Corn

“Corn gapped lower overnight as planting is ahead of average pace overall and markets have a weak tone in general ahead of CPI tomorrow,” CHS …

Corn

“Futures failed to find much upside today as news remains light and the market is focused on planting and weather,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS…

Corn

“July futures have made a decent recovery this week, but the USDA report will determine the next move,” CHS Hedging said.

Corn

Futures closed lower through the curve today, down 10-13 cents. “The USDA announced cancellations of 227,000 MT of corn to China this morning,…