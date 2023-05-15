People are also reading…
Last Friday’s WASDE report was all around bearish for the corn with larger than expected carryout for new crop in the US and an increase by 5 mmt on Brazilian corn production, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
July corn continues to gain on Dec. US planting conditions are favorable. Key will be US summer weather and if US final yield will be near USDA May guess. Managed funds are net short 109,000 corn contracts versus long 340,000 last year. Some feel 5.80 CN may be too low for how tight the US cash market is and improving ethanol margins, according ot Steve3 Fred ofs ADM Investor Services.