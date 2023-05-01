People are also reading…
“The corn futures traded in a narrow range but were able to close well off the day’s lows,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…New-crop December corn futures reached a new one-year low as planting conditions are expected to improve this week. The most bearish influence on corn prices lately is the anticipation of record production from Brazil.”
“While there were no new export announcements, there were no additional cancellations to China,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Weather forecasts continue to show gradual warming from west to east this week with overall moisture below normal. Little to no progress has been made on an extension of the Black Sea Grain Corridor.”