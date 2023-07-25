People are also reading…
USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report had 68% of the national crop silking as of 7/23. That is 3% points ahead of normal, and included IA at 79% vs 71% on average. IL was 11% points ahead of normal with 88%. NASS also reported 16% in the dough stage vs 14% on average, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Corn crops are reported to be in mostly good condition now but need rain constantly to maintain the condition due to the lack of soil moisture from three months of drought that ended at the end of June. A return to hot and dry weather now could greatly impact yields in a bad way, said Jack Scovillle of the Price Futures Group.