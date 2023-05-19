People are also reading…
The Black Sea deal and cancellations by China coupled with good conditions in the US and Brazil have pressured the corn market this week, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed net cancellations of 339k MT for old crop corn. That was mainly via China, though Japan and Colombia were net buyers. That reduced the old crop commitments to 1.5 bbu, or 84% of the updated WASDE number. For new crop, USDA reported 74k MT of sales for a 2.7 MMT forward book, according to Total Farm Marketing.