December corn slipped below the $4.81 low in July, turning technicals more negative, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. That happens as weather outlooks remain positive and crop conditions are improving. “The last time corn conditions improved by 2% in this week was in 2017, when usually they decline by 1%,” he said.
Corn is in a bear market now. “Increased demand will be needed to help support a bottom in corn,” said Christopher Swift of Barchart today. He says he thinks that will come slowly through ethanol production.